Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,124 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Ceridian HCM worth $26,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 73.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 507.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,306,000 after purchasing an additional 966,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 49.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,911,000 after purchasing an additional 778,462 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 26.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,096,000 after purchasing an additional 685,918 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $6,042,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

NYSE:CDAY opened at $51.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.50. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $48,992.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $76,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,251 shares of company stock worth $1,126,494 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. TheStreet cut Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.69.

About Ceridian HCM (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.