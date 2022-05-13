Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

CERE stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $46.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,309,250. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,972,000 after buying an additional 121,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,883,000 after buying an additional 55,476 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 393.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 48,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after buying an additional 40,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $657,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

