Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of CPF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 225,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,297. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $653.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

