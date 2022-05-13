CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.36-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.81. The company had a trading volume of 120,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,602,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,689,000 after acquiring an additional 969,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,208,000 after acquiring an additional 572,884 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 391.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 482,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 384,429 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

