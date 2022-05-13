Centamin (LON:CEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $80.23

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 80.23 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 80.96 ($1.00), with a volume of 9660705 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.06 ($1.06).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.73) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.41) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.33) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.60) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 123.67 ($1.52).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 93.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of £936.26 million and a PE ratio of 11.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

