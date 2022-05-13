Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target hoisted by CSFB from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.33.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$24.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74. The firm has a market cap of C$49.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.00. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$9.21 and a twelve month high of C$26.37.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.3299998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar sold 59,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.28, for a total value of C$1,550,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$987,891.48.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

