CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 90,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 117,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$31.48 million and a P/E ratio of -13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58.
About CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX)
