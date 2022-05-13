CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 90,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 117,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$31.48 million and a P/E ratio of -13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58.

About CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX)

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

