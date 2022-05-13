Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Maxim Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.59. Celsius has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $110.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.38 and a beta of 1.95.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Celsius by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Celsius by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius (Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.