Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.96). Cellectis reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.50. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 170.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cellectis by 94.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 1,066.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectis by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLLS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. 140,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,530. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.24. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

