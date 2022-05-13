Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $57.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,860.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. Research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

