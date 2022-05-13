Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $187.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE stock opened at $139.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.66. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $1.06. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 830.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.