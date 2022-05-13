CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 0.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. CECO Environmental updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CECE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.53. 4,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,604. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $193.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CECE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 13,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 17,893 shares of company stock valued at $103,170 in the last ninety days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

