CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Lowered to C$78.00 at Scotiabank

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCL.B. TD Securities lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$76.13.
CCL.B traded up C$3.60 on Friday, hitting C$60.35. 313,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,518. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of C$53.36 and a 12 month high of C$75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.88 billion and a PE ratio of 18.22.
About CCL Industries (Get Rating)
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
