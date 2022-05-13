CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Lowered to C$78.00 at Scotiabank

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCL.B. TD Securities lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$76.13.

CCL.B traded up C$3.60 on Friday, hitting C$60.35. 313,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,518. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of C$53.36 and a 12 month high of C$75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.88 billion and a PE ratio of 18.22.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Douglas W. Muzyka purchased 1,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$57.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,856. Also, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.66, for a total value of C$245,742.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,649 shares in the company, valued at C$6,495,228.69.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

