Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 107,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,665,000 after buying an additional 158,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $109.44. The company had a trading volume of 240,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,189. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.43 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.70.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

