CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL) Short Interest Update

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the April 15th total of 492,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,163,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBD Life Sciences stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 67,602,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,021,375. CBD Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

CBD Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBD Life Sciences Inc engages in the development and marketing a line of cannabidiol based organic products. Its cannabidiol based organic products include hemp drops, massage oils, recovery pain relief creams, anxiety and sleep solutions supplements, edibles, and a line of pet products. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

