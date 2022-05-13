Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 163,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,857,000 after acquiring an additional 53,961 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 140,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Caterpillar by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 96,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $205.29. 35,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.53 and a 200-day moving average of $209.22.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.20.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

