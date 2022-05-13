Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Issues Earnings Results

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 24.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. 63,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,405. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a market cap of $706.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.29. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $8.65.

CPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

