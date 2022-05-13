Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Issues Earnings Results

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 24.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. 63,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,405. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a market cap of $706.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.29. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $8.65.
CPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.