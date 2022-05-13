Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 18,360 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,360 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Targa Resources worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,184,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

TRGP traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,033. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.41. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $167,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,683,842.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,872. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

