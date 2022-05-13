Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after buying an additional 8,786,406 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,592,000 after purchasing an additional 921,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.06.

MS stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,864,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,028,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $140.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.95. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

