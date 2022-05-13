Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 691.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,700 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,205 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRM traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $52.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,335. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

