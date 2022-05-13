Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,271 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Infosys by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Infosys by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,033,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,433,795. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

About Infosys (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.