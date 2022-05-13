Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 152.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after buying an additional 67,617 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 54.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 79,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 104.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $6.06 on Friday, hitting $136.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,840. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.58. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.77.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

