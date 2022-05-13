Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $13.71 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,205 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Cheniere Energy worth $13,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 309.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of LNG stock traded up $3.52 on Friday, reaching $135.53. 1,087,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

About Cheniere Energy (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.