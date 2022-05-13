Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 29,528 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.25% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the third quarter valued at about $556,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 59.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWP traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.10. 442,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,492. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.