Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $9,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,537,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,872 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 17,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWC stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.90. 8,578,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,201,191. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $41.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.56.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

