Castweet Price Up 35.1% Over Last 7 Days (CTT)

Castweet (CTT) traded 71.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Castweet coin can now be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Castweet has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar. Castweet has a market cap of $47,899.75 and $715.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SORA (XOR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00065595 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $176,223.20 or 0.00000022 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.72 or 0.00026351 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Castweet

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

