CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,522. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 531,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 298,955 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 930.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 197,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 196,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

