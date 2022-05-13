CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 218,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,431. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.66. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 121.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.