Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.44.

CAS stock traded up C$0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 6.37. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$9.08 and a 12 month high of C$16.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.36.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$982.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

