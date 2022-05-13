Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.75% from the stock’s previous close.

CAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins cut Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.44.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of CAS traded up C$0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.09. 743,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,487. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$9.08 and a 1-year high of C$16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.36.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$982.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cascades (Get Rating)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.