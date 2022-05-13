Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CADNF. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lowered Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 27,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902. Cascades has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

