Cartesi Market Cap Reaches $118.41 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. Cartesi has a market cap of $118.41 million and approximately $15.69 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00540267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00037489 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,953.98 or 1.98749373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 565,567,371 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

