CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Takes Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,166,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 36,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

SONY traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.57. 29,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,821. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.94 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

