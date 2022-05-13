CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Takes Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSR. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $73,029.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Zuklie bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSR traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 314,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,177. Fisker Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative net margin of 438,496.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fisker from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

