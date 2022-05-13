CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 183,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,348,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $13,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $291.80. 2,352,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,595. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $191.75 and a 1 year high of $314.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.04 and a 200 day moving average of $265.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $277.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

