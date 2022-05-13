CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

