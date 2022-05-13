CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Takes $75,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 75,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 573,715 shares of company stock worth $84,154,881 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $50.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,313.90. The stock had a trading volume of 69,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,203. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,202.27 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,583.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,743.80.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.