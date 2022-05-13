CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Takes $61,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,661,222. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.83 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

