CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Takes $226,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,178,000 after purchasing an additional 999,881 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Emerson Electric by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after purchasing an additional 881,698 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 481.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,533,000 after purchasing an additional 866,200 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.75. 3,676,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,792. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average of $93.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

