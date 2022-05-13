CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Takes $205,000 Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

HBI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,428,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,055. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

