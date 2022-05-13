CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 380 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.05. 110,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,199,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $136.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.55. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

