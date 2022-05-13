CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 100 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,879,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $13.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,835. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.75.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.89.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

