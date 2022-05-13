CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.51. The stock had a trading volume of 32,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,073. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $224.02 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.20 and its 200 day moving average is $258.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.44.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

