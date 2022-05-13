CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Invests $58,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $3,154,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,126 shares of company stock worth $30,102,104. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $7.23 on Friday, hitting $137.40. 192,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,062,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

