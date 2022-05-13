CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Invests $255,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.43.

NYSE:HD traded up $6.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $289.69. 4,410,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,893,482. The firm has a market cap of $299.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.63 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

