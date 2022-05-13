CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 5.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 587,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,730,000 after buying an additional 28,697 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,577,000 after buying an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $15,114,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 653.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 152,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 132,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 141,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter.

QLD traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.93. The company had a trading volume of 399,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293,676. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.84. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $43.66 and a 52 week high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

