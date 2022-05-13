CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,902,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,662,993. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

