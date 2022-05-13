CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $105.90. 763,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,849,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $192.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

