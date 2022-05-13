Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after acquiring an additional 440,222 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Shares of CARR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,845. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.43.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

