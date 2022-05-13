Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Trading 3.7% Higher

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €111.55 ($117.42) and last traded at €110.70 ($116.53). 141,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €106.70 ($112.32).

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFX shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($226.32) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €210.00 ($221.05) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($178.95) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC set a €146.00 ($153.68) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($221.05) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €134.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €152.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.60.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

